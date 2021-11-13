NDP House leader calls out Winnipeg mayoral candidate for tweet including misogynist slogan

WARNING: This story includes a photo with a misogynist slogan.

Manitoba NDP House leader Nahanni Fontaine is calling out Winnipeg mayoral candidate Glen Murray for posting a photo where he stood next to a man wearing a T-shirt with a misogynist slogan.

Murray, who served as Winnipeg's mayor from 1998 to 2004, posted a photo over the weekend from the Super Spike volleyball tournament, where he posed with four men.

"#SuperSpike is a great place for a candidate for mayor to hear what many Winnipeggers want to see happen in their city," Murray said in the now-deleted tweet.

"Most said even more youth oriented sports and culture events like this. Even heard calls to bring #GetTogetherDowntown concerts back!" he added, referring to a pair of street festivals the city funded during Murray's time in office.

On Sunday, St. Johns MLA Fontaine posted a screen-captured image of Murray's tweet.

"I'll just leave this here," Fontaine said in the tweet. "Misogyny #SexualizedViolence #WhoYouElectMatters."

A deleted tweet from Glen Murray included this photo from the Super Spike volleyball tournament. (Glen Murray/Twitter)

Murray said he didn't notice the slogan in the photo, nor did any member of his campaign team, before the tweet was issued.

"It was a picture that was put up, one of several pictures taken at a number of events that day," Murray said Monday in an interview.

"Someone noticed what the T-shirt actually said and immediately deleted it, because it's just a deeply offensive statement."

Murray said he has no tolerance for misogyny and said he has fought against hatred his whole life.

"I've been a victim of violence in my life and homophobia, and I certainly have zero tolerance for anything that relates at all to sexism and misogyny, homophobia or racism," said Murray, who was Winnipeg's first LGBT mayor.

"In a large campaign, when you have people lots of pictures, these things can happen and candidates should take responsibility for deleting them."

I’ll just leave this here. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Misogyny?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Misogyny</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SexualizedViolence?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SexualizedViolence</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WhoYouElectMatters?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WhoYouElectMatters</a> <a href="https://t.co/Ejlhr0xY1D">pic.twitter.com/Ejlhr0xY1D</a> —@NahanniFontaine

A spokesperson for Manitoba's NDP said Fontaine stands by her tweet. It was the second time the NDP House leader has criticized Murray on Twitter.

On July 5, after Murray tweeted the city needs to assign beat officers to The Forks, Fontaine called his comments "a tired, recycled sentiment" and opined the city needs a progressive mayor.

"Nothing says community revitalization more than additional police in our already over-policed communities," she commented on top of his tweet.

Fontaine also congratulated Rana Bokhari on Twitter for entering Winnipeg's mayoral race.

Bokhari and Murray are among 12 candidates running for mayor. The other candidates are Idris Adelakun, Chris Clacio, Scott Gillingham, Shaun Loney, Jenny Motkaluk, Robert-Falcon Ouellette, Jessica Peebles, Rick Shone, Desmond Thomas and Don Woodstock.

Candidates must complete the nominations process in September in order to appear on the Oct. 26 ballot.