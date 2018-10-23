Mayoral candidates Motkaluk, Bowman make final pleas to Winnipeg voters

Winnipeg's most visible mayoral candidates made their final pleas to voters on the last full day of campaigning before Wednesday's vote.

On Tuesday morning, business consultant Jenny Motkaluk gathered reporters to her campaign headquarters on Ness Avenue to repeat three themes from her six month-long campaign.

She promised to emphasize crime and safety, keep the Portage and Main intersection closed to pedestrians and to limit tax hikes.

Motkaluk also took the unusual step — one day before election day — of acknowledging she hasn't been able to attract the support of some voters.

"It's tough to be likable when you spend all your time talking about raw sewage in the rivers and taxes and smoke-and-mirror games, and all of the serious issues that are facing Winnipeggers," she said.

Motkaluk did not concede the election to Bowman, who has been leading her in Probe Research polls by a two-to-one margin. She praised Bowman for his public service over the past four years while reiterating her desire to take his job.

Tracy and Brian Bowman prepare to purchase macarons from Sugar Blooms and Cakes on McPhillips Street, on the final day of Winnipeg's mayoral campaign. (Tyson Koschik/CBC)

Bowman, who wrapped up his campaign on Friday, spent Tuesday visiting each of Winnipeg's 15 council wards, stopping in at a coffee shop or restaurant in each one to greet small-business owners.

He acknowledged his campaign is in possession of new polling numbers, but declined to disclose them.

"Polls can say one thing, but voters ultimately speak tomorrow," he said outside Sugar Blooms and Cakes, a Filipino restaurant on McPhillips Street.

"One thing about election day is it's the day for politicians to listen. That's what we'll be doing tomorrow along with all the other candidates for mayor, as well as council positions."

Before Bowman entered the restaurant, residents took time to stop him and point out inferior city landscaping work across the street, where curbs had been replaced.

Six other candidates are running for mayor: police officer Tim Diack, former Winnipeg Transit driver Don Woodstock, entrepreneur Umar Hayat, former Morden mayor Doug Wilson, filmmaker Ed Ackerman and Hindu priest Venkat Machiraju.