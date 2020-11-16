Winnipeg's mayor urges province to stop businesses from selling non-essential products

Winnipeg Mayor Brian Bowman wants the provincial government to crack down on large commercial businesses still operating under the province's latest lockdown orders.

In a letter to Premier Brian Pallister on Monday, the mayor urged an immediate change to provincial health orders so that businesses allowed to open can only sell essential products and services.

Some small business owners have complained that their stores must close, while big-box stores sell a few essential items but also a wide swath of products, ranging from clothing to jewellery and toys.

"Since these provincial orders came into effect on Thursday, Nov. 12, we have witnessed a significant number of residents attending large commercial establishments, in-person, to purchase non-essential goods and services," the mayor's letter said.

"Obviously, this raises serious concerns that community transmission of COVID-19 is not being mitigated as much as possible."

The latest restrictions, which came into effect last Thursday, requires all non-essential retail stores to close to in-person shopping.

Bowman said he asked city staff to approach their counterparts in the province to immediately discuss their recommendation.

Dr. Brent Roussin, Manitoba's chief public health officer, said Monday that many businesses flouted the spirit of the new restrictions by selling only small amounts of essential items.

He said too many parking lots were packed with vehicles and the province would start fining businesses who are ignoring store capacity limits.

"If stores were busy and crowded, they weren't following the 25 per cent capacity limits," Roussin said.