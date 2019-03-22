Mayor calls for removal of controversial American activist from Winnipeg panel

Mayor Brian Bowman is calling for the removal of U.S. activist Linda Sarsour from a speaking engagement planned for Winnipeg on Friday.

The Social Planning Council of Winnipeg and the Canadian Muslim Women's Institute had booked Sarsour, one of the co-chairs of the Women's March, to speak at an event called Sorry Not Sorry: Unapologetically Working for Social Justice, marking the council's 100th anniversary.

The event had been scheduled for April 26 at the Seven Oaks Performing Arts Centre at Garden City Collegiate. It was then rescheduled for the Ukrainian Labour Temple.

Bowman's office issued a statement Tuesday calling for Sarsour's removal from the event.

"Mayor Bowman does not feel it is appropriate to provide this individual a public platform to further propagate anti-Semitic views and hate," the mayor's office said in a statement.

Sarsour is an outspoken critic of the state of Israel and supporter of Palestinian rights. She's faced accusations of anti-Semitism due to her support for the boycott, divestment and sanctions movement against Israel.

Sarsour has also won awards, including a Champion of Change award from U.S. President Barack Obama's administration. She has also condemned anti-Semitism on the part of other U.S. activists and apologized in 2018 for being too slow to condemn racism.

B'nai Brith Canada has called on the Winnipeg event organizers to rescind its invitation to Sarsour, saying she's not welcome in the city.

"She's used her platform to promulgate views that are highly problematic, including charges of dual loyalty to Jews who are considered sufficiently too supportive of the state of Israel," Ran Ukashi, national director of the League for Human Rights at B'nai Brith Canada, said in March.