Winnipeg Mayor Brian Bowman calls special meeting to respond to convoy protest

Winnipeg Mayor Brian Bowman plans to call a special meeting of city council in response to the ongoing convoy protest against COVID-19 restrictions that has clogged downtown streets and disrupted life for residents for the last five days.

The mayor said Winnipeggers expect laws to be enforced and the streets to open.

"There are elements of this protest that continue to be unlawful, while disrupting the lives of the general public, including restricted access to public streets, noise and harassment. I want Winnipeggers to know we're hearing loud and clear from you," he said at a news conference Tuesday afternoon.

He said the protesters have delivered their message.

The meeting, which will be held Thursday, will give councillors a chance to ask questions of Chief Administrative Officer Michael Jack, as well as voice their views on how the city should respond, Bowman said.

Although he said Winnipeggers have expressed to him their desire to see violations of the laws enforced, responsibility for enforcement lay with the Winnipeg Police Service, and he cannot legally direct them to do anything.

Bowman said he spoke to Coun. Markus Chambers, chair of the Winnipeg Police Board, asking him to call a special meeting of that body, and Chambers responded that he was already considering it.

When asked whether the Winnipeg Parking Authority had handed out any tickets to protesters, Bowman said the area immediately in front of the Legislative Building on Memorial Boulevard was provincial jurisdiction.

On other streets around the protest site, which are City of Winnipeg property, Bowman said the Winnipeg Police Service is the "lead" organization with authority to enforce all laws, including the city's traffic and liveability bylaws.