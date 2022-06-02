Winnipeg mayoral candidate Gillingham promises to appoint himself to police board

Winnipeg mayoral candidate Scott Gillingham has promised to provide more oversight over police by appointing himself to the Winnipeg Police Board.

Under Manitoba's Police Services Act, Winnipeg's mayor and most members of council have no authority to direct police activities or otherwise tell police what to do.

The act states only members of the Winnipeg Police Board have the power to "ensure that police services are delivered in a manner consistent with community needs, values and expectations."

Gillingham said Wednesday he would sit on the board to provide more direction to police at a time when Winnipeggers are growing more concerned about violent crime.

"We really need to move back to a focus on crime prevention," said Gillingham, who has served as chair of the police board during his nearly eight years as the councillor for St. James.

Gillingham said his time on the board made him aware of the limitations of both the board and city council when it comes to influencing police.

During February's protests against pandemic restrictions, several members of council expressed frustration they could not direct police to take more action against protestors who honked horns and tied up traffic in front of the Manitoba Legislature.

Bokhari identifies broad platform priorities

Mayoral candidate Rana Bokhari, a former Manitoba Liberal leader, issued a statement identifying community, sustainability and prosperity as her campaign priorities.

She did not make specific pledges on Wednesday. Last week, she promised to review the city's conflict of interest rules.

Those are largely governed by a piece of provincial legislation, the Municipal Council Conflict of Interest Act.

12th mayoral candidate enters race

You can add one more name to the ranks of Winnipeg mayoral candidates.

Jessica Peebles, a former health-care worker who currently delivers food for a living, registered her campaign for mayor on Wednesday.

Peebles said she does not expect to be elected. She said she's running to draw attention to the way police respond to domestic violence.

She said she is a survivor and wants to help others in her situation.

"I'm not expecting to win. I'm expecting to shake things up a bit. I want to bring light to these situations so that these other candidates can have it in the back of their minds," she said.

Including Peebles, Bokhari and Gillingham, a total of 12 people are now registered to run for mayor in Winnipeg.

The other candidates are Idris Adelakun, Chris Clacio, Shaun Loney, Jenny Motkaluk, Glen Murray, Robert-Falcon Ouellette, Rick Shone, Desmond Thomas and Don Woodstock.

The civic election is on Oct. 26.