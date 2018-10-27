More than a year after it was toppled, gravestone of Winnipeg's 1st mayor still hasn't been repaired

Days after Winnipeggers voted for their latest mayor, a local history buff has raised concerns about a memorial for the city's first.

The gravestone belonging to Frank Cornish, who became Winnipeg's first mayor in 1874, is lying on its side in Brookside Cemetery — more than a year after it was tipped over by vandals.

"This is not … the monument for just anyone. This is the monument for the first mayor of Winnipeg, so that puts him in a slightly different category," said Gordon Goldsborough, head researcher for the Manitoba Historical Society.

"He served the city as a mayor. You'd think the city would feel some obligation to, you know, maintain his monument at least in some basic respectable manner."

The monument was among roughly 50 vandalized at the cemetery in May 2017. The city is aware of the damage, but says for legal reasons it can't fix it unless a request is made by either the person who purchased the grave or that person's legal inheritors, identified with notarized legal documents.

"The city continues to look into the ownership of the Cornish memorial," a city spokesperson said in an email. He added the city is looking in the city and provincial archives.

You're basically saying, 'We don't respect them anymore, and we're just going to leave them lay in whatever way the vandals left them.' - Gordon Goldsborough, Manitoba Historical Society

Goldsborough said that system seems flawed.

"It would be a major detective job to try to find them to get their permission to just fix the monument. That seems to me to be a straightforward [job] — just put it back upright," he said.

Goldsborough said he learned of the tipped tombstone earlier this week, after being emailed by another concerned history lover. He doesn't like the idea of leaving the monument on the ground until someone comes forward.

"You're basically saying, 'We don't respect them anymore, and we're just going to leave them lay in whatever way the vandals left them,'" he said. "And I just find that fundamentally disrespectful."

'Quite a character'

Concern over Cornish's gravesite is the latest — but far from the first — centred around the former mayor. Goldsborough said Cornish had a habit of stirring controversy when he was alive.

"He was quite a character, and that's putting it mildly,' Goldsborough said.

Cornish was already courting scandal when he moved to Winnipeg from London, Ont., in 1872, leaving his wife behind and moving in with a new woman. He'd been mayor of London, too, but lost his run for re-election, according to the Manitoba Historical Society.

Francis 'Frank' Cornish was Winnipeg's first mayor, although he served for less than a year. (The London Room/London Public Library)

After arriving in Winnipeg, he got involved in violent agitation against the French and Catholic community of Manitoba, the society's website says. He was involved in a riot in which he called the chief of police a "toad-eating Communist."

Following his win as mayor — amid rumours that he stuffed the ballot boxes, the historical society notes — Cornish sat as judge on his own trial after being fined for public drunkenness, gave himself a $5 fine, and then remitted it.

He left office at the end of 1874 to run for a seat in the Manitoba Legislative Assembly, which he held until his death in 1878.

A place to remember the dead

Goldsborough said he hopes someone eventually comes forward who can initiate the request to the city to repair the gravestone.

He's concerned leaving vandalized monuments on the ground tells vandals they can topple graves with impunity.

"I think every monument deserves respect," he said.

"Cemeteries are a very real way for us to connect with those people, to be reminded of their contributions and to be respectful of that."