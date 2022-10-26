Winnipeg martial arts instructor charged with sexual exploitation, sexual assault involving underage student

A 23-year-old martial arts instructor in Winnipeg is charged with sexual exploitation and sexual assault on a teenage student.

Winnipeg police's child abuse unit started investigating in July, after the student reported the man had engaged in inappropriate touching and attempted to kiss the teen, police said in a news release.

The student was not physically injured during any of the incidents, which happened from May to July.

Noah James Beaton-Stokell was arrested on Tuesday.

Police said they found evidence the instructor had been grooming the victim through electronic communication.

Police are not naming the location of the incidents to protect the identity of the victim.

Public information officer Const. Dani McKinnon said no other victims have come forward.

Anyone wishing to speak to an investigator can call the child abuse unit at 204-986-3296.

