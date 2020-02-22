'Someone's out there': Family marches for justice for Winnipeg woman killed in 2016

Red balloons flew overhead Saturday afternoon as family and loved ones of Marilyn Rose Munroe marked four years since the Winnipeg woman was found dead.

The 41-year-old mother of four was found in a home on Pritchard Avenue on Feb. 22, 2016. She had been missing for 10 days.

"She was a very kind-hearted and very funny, outgoing woman. Everybody loved her," said cousin Nora Munroe, who considered Marilyn a sister.

On Saturday, Nora and a group of supporters walked in their annual march in Marilyn's memory, calling for justice and more public awareness.

"I want them to remember her, and remember that she was taken from us too soon," Nora said Saturday. "I want everyone to remember that our Native women are taken like this every day."

The Saturday march ended as participants joined in a prayer and released red balloons — the colour for missing and murdered Indigenous women — outside Ka Ni Kanichihk centre on McDermot Avenue.

Watch as supporters of Marilyn Rose Munroe release balloons on the four-year anniversary of her death:

Supporters marched and released balloons Saturday to mark four years since Marilyn Munroe, 41, was found dead in Winnipeg. 0:22

Despite her family's grief, Nora said they march each year in hopes that someone will come forward with information about Marilyn's death.

"Someone's out there that is responsible for this, and we don't know when that person will do it again." Nora said.

"It's very important, because there's a lot of women that [are] in my sister's shoes … It's for her, but also for every woman in Canada, anywhere."

'Love your friends and your family'

Munroe was last seen on Feb. 12, 2016, near Selkirk Avenue and Andrews Street, after leaving a social agency where she met with a worker. Her body was found 10 days later, on Feb. 22, in the home.

Police have interviewed dozens of people since her death. The homicide investigation is ongoing.

Nora Munroe says the annual march is to call for justice for Marilyn Munroe, and for all women in her position. (Aidan Geary/CBC)

Nora said the past four years have been hard for her family.

"I want everyone to be aware that things like this happen, and to be careful," she said.

"Love your friends and your family, and your mom and your sister. And always hold them closely and dearly to you, because you don't know … the last time you'll see someone."

Anyone with information that may help investigators is asked to contact the Winnipeg Police Service's Homicide Unit at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).