Manitoba Metis Federation breaks ground at Winnipeg affordable housing build

The Manitoba Metis Federation officially broke ground in Winnipeg on Thursday on a new project designed to provide affordable housing for up to six families.

"These new builds will be supporting Métis families that may not have otherwise had an opportunity to have a new home," said Metis Federation president David Chartrand in a news release Thursday.

The project in Winnipeg's St. Boniface neighbourhood will include a four-bedroom unit, two three-bedroom units, and three two-bedroom units, the federation said. All units will be rentals and are designated as affordable housing.

The building at 184 Eugenie St. is set to be finished early next summer.

A rendering shows what the new affordable housing building will look like when it's done in summer 2021. (Radio-Canada)

The project is set to cost the federation $1.7 million, according to the release. The federation also has housing projects in Portage la Prairie and Selkirk.

"Our housing projects are about more than just economic benefits," Chartrand said in the release.

"It is also about the ability to make sure that our units are affordable to those who may otherwise struggle to get sheltered."