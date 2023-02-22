Winnipeg Indigenous-led organization to expand campus with $6.7 M in federal funding

Ka Ni Kanichihk is set to receive over $6.7 million dollars for the expansion of its community campus and programming.

Out of $13.5 million allocated from the federal government to support 16 projects in Manitoba announced Wednesday, the Winnipeg-based Indigenous-led organization will be receiving a sizable chunk, according to news releases from Prairies Economic Development Canada and Ka Ni Kanichihk.

The campus of Ka Ni Kanichihk — meaning "those who lead" in Ininew (Cree) — located at 455 McDermot Avenue in Winnipeg has been offering Indigenous-led and designed programs and services since its creation in 2001 by Indigenous community leaders and Elders.

Of the federal funding announced today, $6,311,657 will go to the organization for the construction of a new building attached to the existing McDermot campus.

The new building will serve as a multi-purpose community facility with the hopes of doubling current programming capacity.

Another $456,727 will be invested in the construction of an outdoor community gathering space on the campus.

The expanded building and new outdoor space will include a dedicated ceremony space, a wellness clinic offering both Indigenous and western resources, an expanded child-care centre complete with playground and a drop-in resource service for Indigenous youth, according to Ka Ni Kanichihk's release.

The current slate of community programs include a licensed daycare, mentorship programs for Indigenous youth, culturally-based advocacy and support services for Indigenous women, as well as a 24-hour safe space.

New programs

Programs offered will also be expanded to tackle the elimination of education and employment gaps in the Indigenous community, prevention work to end violence against Indigenous women and girls, as well as programs designed for revitalization and reclamation of Indigenous languages and culture.

The goal of the expansion is to bridge a greater understanding between Indigenous and non-Indigenous communities, the release said, and intends to create opportunities for connection and engagement between these communities.

Dodie Jordaan, executive director of Ka Ni Kanichihk, sees the expansion of the campus as an opportunity to implement more life-changing access and supports for the Indigenous community, according to the release.

Federal Minister for Prairies Economic Development Canada Dan Vandal made the funding announcement earlier today. The federal funding is part of the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings program initially launched in 2021 that was created to support green and accessible upgrades, repairs and retrofits to existing public community buildings.

Other construction projects being supported by this government spending include a pavilion for public gatherings in Norway House Cree Nation and a modern-traditional Ojibway longhouse community centre on Gambler First Nation. A skill development program for home building in Winnipeg, as well as job training and Indigenous art exhibits are also being funded.