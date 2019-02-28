Winnipeg city council meets as funding fight with province continues

Winnipeg city council chugged through an agenda including new regulations for vehicles for hire, a sewer and water rate freeze and a new relationship with regional First Nations and municipalities on Thursday.

However, a $40-million hole in the city's finances is setting up a municipal budget day on Friday that could see property taxes in Winnipeg rise by more than nine per cent in 2019.

As councilors debated a relatively modest agenda Thursday morning, an update to the city's finance committee was posted, outlining a gap in infrastructure funding from the province of Manitoba.

The provincial grant funding update, written by city chief financial officer Mike Ruta, says the provincial government will not forward $40 million in previously committed funds that were part of the city's 2018 budget.

"The city will incur a $40-million shortfall in anticipated provincial funding relating to roads and streets in 2018 as a result of the province's most recent communication concerning 2018 funding," Ruta wrote.

In addition to the shortfall for capital projects, the province froze transfers for operating expenses in 2016.

Mayor Brian Bowman told reporters Wednesday the gap has forced the city to consider three unpalatable options: cut projects, take on more debt or raise property taxes 7.1 per cent over and above the 2.33 per cent he already said they would increase.

"What is clear is how unclear the support is [from the province] for capital projects," Bowman said at the lunch break during city council's meeting.

The finance update also suggests the province might not provide another $33.6 million in capital grants that the two levels of government are currently discussing.

Bowman said his administration understands and applauds the Progressive Conservative government's efforts to balance its books, but the city needs clear indications from the province of what's coming in order to set its own budget.

"We're not pounding the desk for money, just clarity," Bowman said.

In January, the provincial government asked the municipality to consider transferring $34.4 million from the water and waste utility to fund roads and other projects.

The province has now backed away from that request.

Waverley West Coun. Janice Lukes said she hasn't been part of the budget deliberations, but she doubts a tax increase of that size would go anywhere.

"Very few people on council would vote for a 9½ per cent tax increase. I think there is other options we can do, and I think to throw that out there is rather disingenuous," Lukes said.

Manitoba Finance Minister Scott Fielding fired a Twitter shot at Bowman on Wednesday, suggesting the city doesn't have a revenue problem, "it has a spending problem."

City council did debate and pass a sewer and water rate freeze for 2019, recognizing years of hikes well above the rate of inflation.

As the regulator for water issues, the provincial government ordered massive upgrades to the city's sewage plants in 2003, under the former NDP government.

As yet there are no firm commitments from either the provincial or federal governments to help fund the estimated $1.4-billion cost to upgrade the North End Water Pollution Control Centre.

Bowman called the freeze "a pause" as the city seeks agreements from the other levels of government to fund the upgrades and the project moves from planning to construction.