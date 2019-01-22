'Suspicious person' sought in fire that ravaged 3 Manitoba Avenue homes

Winnipeg police are asking for help to identify a "suspicious person" in connection with a fire that ravaged three homes and displaced two families earlier this month.

A police news release says the man was seen shortly before the fire by witnesses in the area. He's described as wearing a black baseball cap and black jacket with a white hoodie underneath.

The fire broke out in an unoccupied house under construction at 905 Manitoba Ave. at around 2 a.m. CT on Jan. 4. It spread quickly to the neighbouring homes on either side, forcing two families to race to safety.

The families lost all their belongings in the blaze, and their homes were badly damaged. The vacant home was deemed a total loss immediately after the fire, and Const. Jay Murray of the Winnipeg police said Tuesday the two occupied homes are unlivable at this time.

Rubble is all that's left of the vacant home that was under construction in the middle on Manitoba Avenue. (Lyzaville Sale/CBC)

Damages between the three residences are estimated at approximately $580,000, police said in the release.

Police said the fire is considered to be suspicious.

They ask anyone who may have information or video footage of the area to contact police at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).