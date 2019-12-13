From income tax to Transit Tom: How government will regulate your life in 2020

When a new year rolls around, most normal people get the day off.

The business of government actually kicks into high gear, as a pile of new rules, regulations and fees take effect.

On Jan. 1, Manitoba is promising tax cuts and to enact new regulations for everything from watershed districts to weed possession.

The City of Winnipeg is raising some of its fees and levying a new one aimed at empty buildings.

Here's some of what's coming tomorrow in terms of eliminating and creating red tape at the City of Winnipeg and province of Manitoba:

Don't get me down

Starting on Jan. 1, you no longer need provincial approval to sew your own Baby Yoda.

Manitoba is repealing its bedding and other upholstered or stuffed articles regulation, which governed the likes of pillows and plush toys made in this province.

That means no more Manitoba rules for manufacturing cushions and mattresses. Down, for instance, will no longer be defined as "stuffing made from the undercoating of water fowl, consisting of light, fluffy filaments growing from one quill point" but without too many plumules, fibres or "small, fine fluffy feathers."

Why get rid of this bureaucratic balderdash? Mainly because that's precisely what it was.

Manitoba is one of the last jurisdictions in Canada to scrutinize the composition of stuffies. There's also a federal law — the Canada Consumer Products Safety Act and Textile Labelling Act — that already governs what props up your buttocks when you lay back in a La-Z-Boy.

Tax brackets slide up

Starting in 2020, the basic personal exemption from provincial income taxes will rise to $9,838 from $9,626. At the same time, the upper limit of the first income-tax bracket will rise to $33,389 from $32,670, while the upper limit of the second bracket rises to $72,164 from $70,610.

These modest changes are intended help after-tax income keep pace with inflationary increases in the cost of living. Brian Pallister's Progressive Conservative government projects they will allow Manitobans to hold on to a combined $34 million that would otherwise have been paid in taxes.

The government also estimates 3,300 people will pay no provincial income tax at all next year as a result of the changes.

Winnipeg Transit has been offering free fares on New Year's Eve for decades. After that, however, you'll pay a nickel more. (Gary Solilak/CBC)

Nickel for Transit Tom

Also on Jan. 1, a full-fare adult bus ride on Winnipeg Transit will increase five cents to an even $3.

All other Winnipeg Transit fares, tickets and passes are also on the rise, but don't worry if you have any old ones lying around. They're good to use until March 31.

Fewer 'death taxes'

Starting on Jan. 1, there will be no more provincial sales tax applied to wills, health-care directives and powers of attorney. The provincial government estimates this will cost the province $1 million in revenue.

Then on July 1, the province will stop charging probate fees in a move the PC government says will save the average family estate $2,600.

Together, these moves will provide some tax relief to roughly 11,000 families every year. That's based on a provincial death rate of roughly eight people per 1,000 Manitobans, according to Manitoba Health, Seniors and Active Living.

Surcharge for vacant buildings

Starting Jan. 1, Winnipeg will make it more difficult for property owners who choose to keep their buildings empty.

Any vacant property that gets inspected five times will immediately be charged an annual empty building fee, equal to one per cent of the most recent annual assessed value.

In other words, the owner of a vacant $100,000 home will be charged $1,000. The owner of a vacant $1-million building will be charged $10,000.

The fees aren't huge, but they're intended to prod property owners into ensuring their buildings don't sit empty. The fee will apply immediately to all existing buildings that already have been inspected five times.

Watershed moment

When the clocks strikes midnight, there will be no more conservation districts in Manitoba.

This is not part of some environmental apocalypse. On Jan. 1, what used to be conservation districts will become watershed districts — and also gain some new powers.

Most significantly, watershed districts will be allowed to engage in conservation work outside their boundaries, if that work is beneficial.

This is change flows from the Sustainable Watersheds Act, passed by the province in 2018.

More rules for Manitoba weed

When cannabis became legal in Canada, it remained forbidden to possess more than 30 grams of non-medical weed in public. But provincial inspectors were unable to enforce federal rules.

On Jan. 1, new provincial rules go into effect that also make it illegal to possess that much cannabis. In theory, this will allow provincial liquor, gaming and cannabis inspectors to bust anyone careless enough to carry around too much THC.