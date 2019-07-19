Winnipeg man sentenced to 16 years in jail for 'heinous,' repeated rape of 5-year-old girl

Warning: This story contains details of sexual abuse of a child.

A Winnipeg man who repeatedly raped his girlfriend's daughter, drugged her and shared the videos online has been sentenced to 16 years in jail.

"The offences in this case are heinous, devastating and emotionally traumatizing, not only to the (victim) and her family, but to the community at large," Court of Queen's Bench Justice Joan McKelvey ruled in her written decision Thursday.

The man, who cannot be identified in order to protect the victim's identity, had earlier pleaded guilty to touching a child for a sexual purpose, as well as making, distributing and possessing child pornography.

The abuse started when the man moved in with the girl's mother in January 2017, and continued until his arrest eight months later. The girl was five years old when she was first sexually abused.

Girl's milk was drugged, court heard

While her mother was out of the house for employment training, the court was told, the man, then 28, put sleeping pills in the girl's milk and assaulted her.

"It goes without saying that this child was defenceless," Crown attorney Sheila Doe said in February. "Taking advantage of this sort of fatherly thing, giving her milk at bedtime, but really he's putting a pill in there — it's despicable behaviour."

His actions were only exposed when a man in Australia, who belonged to the same online club for people who want to sexually abuse prepubescent children, was arrested and turned over the username attached to the Winnipeg man.

Out of all the members of the group, the Winnipeg man was sharing the "most severe material," the Australian told investigators.

The Winnipegger worked at a daycare for a number of years before the abuse took place.

Justice McKelvey relied on related judgments to reach her decision, but said the case is noteworthy for the man using a blindfold and drugging the victim, as well as boasting online of his easy access to a child.

The man also abused his trust as a family member, McKelvey said, noting the mother trusted him with her daughter.

Restitution request dismissed

The Crown asked for a restitution order to pay for counselling for the victim, but the judge decided against the demand. She said the Crown had not provided sufficient evidence to what therapies would be required as well as the cost.

They asked for 18 years in prison, while the defence sought 10 years.

The accused has been determined a medium risk to reoffend and has expressed remorse for his actions and undertaken treatment, McKelvey wrote in her decision.

In a victim impact statement read out in June, the child's mother said her daughter would be subject to a lifetime of torture, as well as pain and sadness that would persist long after the man is freed from jail.

She said her daughter, once a social butterfly, became terrified of developing friendships with her peers.

McKelvey acknowledged in her decision the child may face trauma for the rest of her life.