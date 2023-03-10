Winnipeg man loses appeal of conviction for 1st-degree murder of 3-year-old boy

WARNING: This story contains disturbing details.

A Winnipeg man found guilty by a jury of fatally stabbing his former girlfriend's three-year-old son as the child slept has lost an appeal of his first-degree murder conviction, according to a recent court ruling.

It was released just days before Hunter Smith-Straight would've turned seven.

The decision is being welcomed by Hunter's family members who are thankful they won't have to sit through another trial, according to one of his grandmothers, Charlene Straight.

"It was a sigh of relief, knowing that we're not going to have go through all that again," Straight said in a phone interview from Scanterbury, Man., Tuesday night. "It was quite hard. Every day I was like, 'It's been another week, it's been another week. Why haven't they made their decision yet?'"

Daniel Jensen, 36, was found guilty by a jury in September 2021 of stabbing Hunter while the boy slept in his bed in the early morning hours of Oct. 30, 2019.

Daniel Jensen was found guilty of first-degree murder by a jury in September 2021. (Dan Jensen/Facebook)

During the trial, the jury heard Hunter was stabbed six times in the head and neck.

At an appeal court hearing back in March, Jensen's lawyer Sarah Innes argued the trial judge was wrong to allow jurors to see surveillance video of Jensen assaulting Smith-Straight's mother at the Northern Hotel in Winnipeg before the murder.

It was the Crown's position the video was relevant material and admissible as evidence of Jensen's level of intoxication and of his motive for the murder, which prosecutors argued at trial was Jensen's way of getting back at Hunter's mom for threatening to end their relationship.

The video captured Jensen assaulting Hunter's mother near the entrance of a hotel bathroom before someone intervened.

Court heard Jensen then left the hotel and went home where Hunter was sleeping.

After Jensen left the home, a relative found Hunter covered in blood.

Innes told the court the video of the assault was too prejudicial and had little, if any, probative value because intoxication was not a defence raised by Jensen.

A panel of three Manitoba Court of Appeal justices disagreed and dismissed the appeal.

They agreed with the trial judge that the probative value of the video outweighed its prejudicial effect.

"In concluding that the probative value of the video outweighed its prejudicial effect, the trial judge applied the correct legal principles, committed no reviewable error of fact and his decision was not so clearly wrong as to amount to an injustice," Justice Janice leMaistre wrote in a decision dated May 31.

"He also explained that the video was necessary for the jury to make sense of the Crown's theory that the accused deliberately killed the victim because of his animus towards the mother."

LeMaistre noted the trial judge concluded all evidence of the assault, including Hunter's mom's testimony, would be the subject of detailed instructions to the jury regarding permissible and impermissible use of the evidence.

The trial judge gave mid-trial instructions to the jury before the video was played which was repeated in his final instructions to the jury before the verdict, the appeal court ruling said.

"In this case, the jury instructions served to minimize any risk that the jury would use the video for an improper purpose," leMaistre noted.

Decision came days before victim's birthday

Straight, whose son is Hunter's father, said she found out about the decision June 1 from Victim Services and shared the news with other relatives of Hunter's.

"I notified everyone on our side of the family and on the other side of the family," Straight said. "I notified everybody as soon as I got the information that day, and it was just a big relief for all of us, just knowing that we don't have to go through the court system again."

Hunter's grandmothers Charlene Straight and Judy Smith and grandfather Leo Hardisty outside the Law Courts in Winnipeg on Friday, March 10, 2023. (Josh Crabb/CBC)

On the day they found out, Straight, her husband and her son had a dinner and put out a plate of food out for Hunter.

They did the same thing days later on June 4, which would've been Hunter's seventh birthday.

"We remember him every single day and give thanks for him being in our lives, even though it was short," Straight said.