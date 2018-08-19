Man police say responsible for 2 crashes in 2 hours faces impaired driving, trafficking charges

A Winnipeg man faces charges after police say he crashed into a fence and then another vehicle while driving high.

Police were called to a business in the Mission Industrial area around 4:30 p.m. Thursday for a report of an intoxicated man in a truck, Const. Jay Murray said Friday.

Officers heard a man had arrived in a truck and driven into a fence before entering the business. Then he got back in the truck and drove away, Murray said.

The same truck was involved in a collision in the area of St. Anne's Road and Fermor Avenue, Murray said. Police say the man behind the wheel got out of the truck and exchanged information with the other motorist before driving away.

The other driver also contacted police, who ran the licence plate and found an address associated with the truck.

Police found it behind a residence on Marion Street near Des Meurons and spoke to a passenger in the truck, who told them the driver had gone to his suite about 15 minutes earlier and wasn't answering his phone.

"Officers attended to the suite where they found the door ajar and the driver unresponsive on a couch with a quantity of cocaine and cash near him," Murray said.

"He did not respond to officers and was ultimately woken up before being placed under arrest."

Police later searched the suite and found roughly $4,300 worth of methamphetamine and $1,200 worth of cocaine, along with four cellphones, two digital scales, packaging materials and more than $15,600 in cash.

A 25-year-old man has been charged with operating a vehicle while impaired, possession of meth and cocaine for the purpose of trafficking and possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

He was also processed on an outstanding warrant for the suspension of his parole/statutory release, Murray said.

He remains in custody.