Winnipeg man in hospital after shooting at Furby Street home

A Winnipeg man is in hospital after an early morning shooting in the city's Spence neighbourhood, police say.

Officers were called to the house on the 600 block of Furby Street, just north of Sargent Avenue, around 5:40 a.m. on Saturday with several reports of shots fired, police spokesperson Const. Jason Michalyshen said.

An injured man was taken to hospital and is now in stable condition, he said. A residence was also damaged in the shooting, police said.

Police tape could be seen around a Furby Street home later Saturday morning.

The police service's major crimes unit has taken over the investigation.