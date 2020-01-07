Winnipeg man helps 6 people trapped in burning apartment building

A Winnipeg man answered calls for help Monday evening, saving people he says were trapped in a nearby burning apartment complex.

At 6:18 p.m., firefighters responded a fire in a three-storey building in the 400 block of Furby Street, near the Spence area, according to a media release from the city.

When crews arrived, they encountered light smoke coming from the building, but said the fire was put out before they arrived.

Everyone living in the building had evacuated before firefighters showed up as well.

Kelly Brown, who lives across the street from the burning apartment complex, told CBC News that he was eating dinner when he heard people screaming for help.

"There were people trapped," Brown said, adding that he quickly put on his boots and outdoor clothes, before going to help his neighbours.

"When I got up to the third [floor], the smoke was so thick I had to crawl to the suite," he said.

He says he was able to help six people out of the building.

Brown says he then returned to his residence to grab a fire extinguisher.

This is the second fire to happen on Furby Street recently. The last one happened Christmas Day on the corner of Furby and Ellice Avenue. (Jeff Stapleton/CBC)

"The suite was already fully engulfed in flames," he said. "It was so hot, you couldn't get close to it."

Brown says this is the second fire that happened in the area recently.

The Winnipeg Fire and Paramedic Service was called to a fire at Furby Street and Ellice Avenue on Christmas Day.

Brown says he helped then as well, holding the door open for firefighters to get into the apartment building. He also ran around the building, yelling in people's windows to get out.

The recent blazes "touch home," Brown told CBC News Monday. "It's a matter of safety in the community."

WFPS said Monday's fire was deemed under control at 6:30 p.m.

Paramedics transported one person to hospital in stable condition.

No damage estimates are available, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.



