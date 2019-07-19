Jeff Palmer doesn't know what to make of a bag of old photos that mysteriously landed in his Winnipeg driveway, but he's hoping the public can help him reunite the mementos with descendents of the people in the pictures.

When Palmer returned to his Riverview home from vacation over the weekend he found a bright red plastic bag in his driveway.

"As soon as I opened it up and looked inside I saw a number of old photos, vintage frames, and I was instantly curious," Palmer said.

All of the photos are in black-and-white, some framed, some not. Palmer estimates they're from the 1930s and 1940s.

A couple stands arm-in-arm in one of the black-and-white photos. (Jaison Empson/CBC)

They're all in reasonable condition, but the frames have seen better days, he says.

Some are family photos, but there isn't much in the way of identifying information on the back of the pictures.

One photo with a colourful frame from 1941 shows Sgt. Thomas A. Faulkner posing in uniform beneath a heading that reads "Second World War." It's this photo in particular that stands out to Palmer.

A few days ago I found a number of framed pictures beside my fence. Not sure if they were discarded but I’m hoping to return them to their owner. The name on this one is Sgt. Thomas Faulkner. Please share! <a href="https://t.co/J6uWTWqb3f">pic.twitter.com/J6uWTWqb3f</a> —@PortableJPalmer

"I would think if we could track down his family [this] would be important to them," he said.

Palmer says he's puzzled as to how the photos became separated from their rightful owners and ended up in his hands.

"I've cleaned out photos of houses that I've moved into before and you always feel a little bit sad throwing out somebody's memories," he said. "If they didn't want them, you'd think that they'd go into the garbage, but instead they kind of circulate."

Palmer hopes to touch base with someone who recognizes the photos. (Jaison Empson/CBC)

Palmer doesn't yet know what he'll do with the photos. He says the least he could do was put the photos on social media as an opportunity for someone to come forward and claim them before he makes a final decision.

Anyone who recognizes any of the photos can email CBC Manitoba at talkback@cbc.ca or find Palmer on Twitter at @PortableJPalmer.