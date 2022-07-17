Winnipeg man charged with 2nd-degree murder in connection to Dryden, Ont., homicide

A Winnipeg man has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with a homicide in Dryden, Ont., the Ontario Provincial Police announced in a news release on Saturday.

On July 13, the Dryden detachment of the OPP responded to the report of an assault at a home on Whyte Avenue.

Officers found a 28-year-old man dead at the scene. The homicide does not appear to be a random incident, OPP said.

A 22-year-old man from Winnipeg has ben arrested and charged with second-degree murder. He is expected to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Dryden on Aug. 8, the news release said.

An arrest warrant was issued for a 39-year-old man from Kenora in connection to the incident.

Ontario police continue to investigate the homicide.

Anyone with information regarding the investigation is encouraged to contact the Dryden OPP at 1-888-310-1122, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or at ontariocrimestoppers.ca.

