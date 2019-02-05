Winnipeg man charged after RCMP find cannabis, edibles and cocaine

A Winnipeg man is facing drug charges after RCMP say they seized more than 1,900 pills, 41 grams of cannabis and a "large quantity" of cannabis edibles last week.

The 50-year-old man was also found with 186 flaps of crack and cocaine — roughly 85 grams — and approximately 32,000 illegal cigarettes, RCMP said Tuesday in a news release. (A flap is a piece of paper that is folded into an envelope for the convenient transportation of powdered drugs.)

Police stopped him in a vehicle on Feb. 1 in Thompson, Man., roughly 650 kilometres north of Winnipeg, as part of an ongoing investigation, the release said.

Among the pills seized were 387 oxycodone pills and 326 codeine pills, police say. Officers also seized a large amount of cash.

The man has been charged with five counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking and one count of possession for the purpose of selling under the Cannabis Act, among other charges.

The investigation continues.

