Winnipeg man drowns in northern Manitoba, RCMP say
A man is dead after drowning in a northern Manitoba pond over the weekend.
On Saturday morning, RCMP responded to a report of a drowning near a remote cabin along Provincial Road 493 in O-Pipon-Na-Piwin Cree Nation, also known as South Indian Lake, about 130 kilometres northwest of Thompson.
Officers found a 46-year-old Winnipeg man in a small pond near the cabin who was pronounced dead.
RCMP believe the man slipped on the banks of the pond and fell in.
The investigation continues.
