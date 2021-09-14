Winnipeg man drowns in northern Manitoba, RCMP say

A man is dead after drowning in a northern Manitoba pond over the weekend.

On Saturday morning, RCMP responded to a report of a drowning near a remote cabin along Provincial Road 493 in O-Pipon-Na-Piwin Cree Nation, also known as South Indian Lake, about 130 kilometres northwest of Thompson.

Officers found a 46-year-old Winnipeg man in a small pond near the cabin who was pronounced dead.

RCMP believe the man slipped on the banks of the pond and fell in.

The investigation continues.

More from CBC Manitoba: