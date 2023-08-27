Winnipeg man, 38, dies after weekend shooting at Furby Street home: police

A 38-year-old Winnipeg man died after a shooting in the city's Spence neighbourhood over the weekend, police say.

Shortly after midnight on Saturday, police responded to a report that a man had been shot at a home on Furby Street between Ellice and Sargent avenues, according to a Sunday news release.

Officers who went to the home found an unresponsive man with a gunshot wound, and performed CPR on him before paramedics arrived, the release says. The man was taken to hospital in critical condition but died due to his injuries.

The homicide unit has taken over the investigation into the man's death, police say. Investigators identified him as 38-year-old Cory Roger Roulette from Winnipeg, and say his family has been notified.

The suspect — or suspects — who shot the man fled the residence before officers arrived, according to police.

Anyone with information about the man's homicide is asked to contact the homicide unit at 204-986-6508, Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS, or to send a secure tip online .

