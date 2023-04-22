Winnipeg man, 37, dead, 2 others badly injured after crash on Perimeter Highway

A 37-year-old Winnipeg man is dead and two others seriously injured after a crash on Winnipeg's south Perimeter Highway late Friday night.

Just before midnight, police received a report of a two-vehicle collision near the intersection of the south Perimeter Highway and McGillivray Boulevard, according to a Saturday RCMP news release.

A vehicle driven by the 37-year old man was heading northbound in the southbound lane when it collided with a southbound vehicle, driven by a 21-year-old Winnipeg man, RCMP said.

The northbound driver was pronounced dead on the scene. His passenger, a 28-year-old woman from Winnipeg, and the driver of the other vehicle were taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

RCMP are investigating with a forensic collision reconstructionist. They say alcohol was not a factor in the crash.