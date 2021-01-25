Winnipeg man, 28, dies in single-vehicle crash on Perimeter Highway

A 28-year-old Winnipeg man died in a single-vehicle crash on the Perimeter Highway on Monday morning, RCMP say.

Officers from both Headingley and Stonewall were called to the area of the highway between Portage Avenue and Roblin Boulevard at 8:30 a.m., according to a news release issued later the same day.

Investigators believe the driver, who was going southbound, lost control of his vehicle and hit a pole.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The roads were slippery at the time of the crash, and investigators say alcohol was not a factor.

Headingley Traffic Services are investigating with the Criminal Collision Investigation Team and a forensic collision reconstructionist.

