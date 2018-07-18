Child pornography charges laid against Winnipeg man

A man has been charged after an electronic device with child pornography on it was found at a Winnipeg home.

Winnipeg police was alerted this April of child sexual abuse imagery being uploaded to an IP address in the city.

Investigators with the internet child exploitation unit searched a residence in the Riverview area on June 25, where a 54-year-old man was arrested. The electronic device was seized.

The suspect is charged with importing, distributing, selling or possessing child pornography for the purpose of distribution or sale, as well as one count of possessing child pornography.