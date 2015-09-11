Winnipeg man sentenced to 2 years in jail for possession of child pornography

A Winnipeg man has been sentenced to two years in jail for possessing images showing child sexual abuse that were uploaded to Facebook.

Wade Arthur Herbert, 57, pleaded guilty to the charge of possession of child pornography in provincial court Wednesday.

According to the statement of facts, the charge stems from an image of child sexual abuse that was uploaded to Facebook in November 2018. Facebook reported the image to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in the U.S., which in turn alerted police.

Winnipeg police executed a search warrant at Herbert's apartment in April 2019 after their investigation linked the IP address of the image to his home. He turned himself in to police about a week later.

An analysis of his laptop found 595 different images of child sexual abuse, some with girls as young as infants, Crown prosecutor Melissa Hazelton told the court. A total of 1,128 images were found on the laptop, though many of them were duplicates, she said.

This was not the first time Herbert had contact with police regarding images showing child sexual abuse, Hazelton said.

A year prior to his arrest, police went to Herbert's home to speak with him because they had been notified about an image of child sexual abuse uploaded to a chat site that was linked to his IP address.

At the time, Herbert admitted to seeing images of child pornography, but denied sharing any, Hazelton told the court. He allowed officers to search his computer at the time.

While police didn't find images of child sexual abuse at the time, they did notice he was running a software program to clear his browser history, Herbert said.

Addressing Herbert, Judge Robert Heinrichs stressed the devastating impact of child sexual abuse imagery on its victims, noting that many feel they can never escape what was done to them.

"That's what happens and you were a part of it," he said.