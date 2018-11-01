Winnipeg man charged with possession of child pornography after tip from U.S. agency

A Winnipeg man has been charged with possession of child pornography after a police investigation into online child sexual abuse imagery that lasted more than a month.

Winnipeg police began an investigation into the images in late February after a social media provider notified the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in the U.S. about images uploaded on its site, police wrote in a Tuesday news release.

The U.S. centre alerted Winnipeg police and the Ottawa-based National Child Exploitation Co-ordination Centre.

On the morning of April 8, Winnipeg police officers searched an apartment suite on the 600-block of Panet Road, police said Tuesday. Officers seized several electronic devices that were later found to contain images of child sexual abuse.

On Monday, a suspect turned himself in at police headquarters, the release said.

Wade Arthur Herbert, 56, has been charged with possession of child pornography. He remains in custody.

Tips regarding the online sexual exploitation of children can be made online.