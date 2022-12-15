Female employees locked in restaurants, sexually threatened in 4 separate incidents: Winnipeg police

WARNING: This story contains distressing details.

A 34-year-old Winnipeg man is facing multiple charges in connection with a string of incidents involving women who were forcibly confined inside restaurants and had sexual threats made toward them, police say.

Police received four similar reports about a man who entered fast-food restaurants and locked female employees inside, preventing them from leaving. He uttered threats of a sexual nature, according to a Thursday Winnipeg Police Service news release.

In each case, the female employees — all of whom are in their 20s — were working alone and there were no customers in the building, police say.

The first incident happened around 8:30 p.m. on Nov. 21, at a fast-food restaurant in the 600 block of William Avenue, near Sherbrook Street. A man entered the business, made sexual comments to the employee and locked the front door, according to police.

The woman tried to escape, but the man jumped the counter and chased her. She was eventually able to escape to safety, and the man fled the area.

Police believe the same man was involved in another incident on Dec. 8, at 10:45 a.m., at a fast-food restaurant in the 300 block of Graham Avenue, just west of Main Street.

He entered the restaurant and asked an employee if he could use the bathroom, police say. He then made sexually explicit comments and locked the front door, preventing the woman from leaving.

She screamed, saying she was calling the police, and the man fled the area.

Surveillance video helped identify suspect

Then, on Dec. 10 around 11:45 a.m., a person believed to be the same man entered a fast-food restaurant in the 200 block of Kennedy Street, south of Portage Avenue, and locked the door behind him.

The man cornered an employee at the back of the store, police say.

As the woman tried to escape, the man grabbed her arm, but she had activated a panic alarm. The man left through the back of the restaurant.

The fourth incident occurred on Dec. 11 at 5:30 p.m., at a fast-food restaurant in the 1800 block of Main Street, south of Kildonan Park.

A man entered the business and made a sexual comment to an employee, police say.

After using the bathroom, he threatened to harm the woman, locked the front door and chased her around the store.

The woman was able to call for help and the man left.

All of the victims escaped without physical injury, police say.

With the help of surveillance video, they were able to identify the 34-year-old man as a suspect.

On Dec. 14, officers recognized the man while patrolling the 800 block of Main Street on foot. He was arrested and taken into custody.

The 34-year-old is facing two charges of sexual assault, one count of assault, four counts of forcible confinement and one count of uttering threats.

The Winnipeg Police Service is continuing to investigate the incidents. They're asking anyone with information or who wants to speak to an investigator to call the sex crimes unit at 204-986-6245.