Winnipeg man accused of targeting home with explosives: police

Winnipeg police have arrested and charged a man accused of targeting a Westwood-area home with explosive devices.

Police say between June 21 and Aug. 21, they were called to a home on the 100 block of Wordsworth Way, just off Westwood Drive, with reports of "multiple suspicious circumstances involving explosive devices."

Some of the devices had been detonated, but no one had been injured, police said in a Friday news release.

The major crimes unit launched an investigation and believe the accused, a 30-year-old Winnipeg man, was targeting the Wordsworth Way homeowner with the explosives due to an ongoing dispute, police told CBC.

Officers arrested the 30-year-old on Thursday while he was driving down Portage Avenue just east of the Perimeter Highway.

Police also searched a home on the 200 block of Harcourt Street in west Winnipeg and found various materials used to make explosive devices.

Police investigators, including forensics vans, were seen at the home on Thursday evening.

Several police vehicles, including forensic unit vans, could be seen outside a home on Harcourt Street in Winnipeg Thursday evening. (Walther Bernal/CBC)

The 30-year-old is facing multiple charges, including causing an explosion likely to cause bodily harm or death, unlawful possession of explosive devices, failure to comply with a release order, and possession or methamphetamine and cocaine.

He was detained in custody.