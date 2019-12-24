Winnipeg man attempts roof hideout after fleeing drug raid, police say

Winnipeg police arrested a man who officers allege tried hiding on a roof of an apartment building while trying to flee a Central Park area drug raid.

Officers searched the apartment, located on Qu'Appelle Avenue between Carlton and Hargrave Streets, on Sunday evening.

Police said just over 2.5 grams of cocaine and crack cocaine, a loaded gun, $690 in cash and other materials were taken from the unit.

While there, police said a man fled from the suite and tried to hide on a roof, but was taken into custody.

The drugs had a combined street value of around $580, police said.

The man, a 30-year-old from Winnipeg, was arrested and charged with a number of firearm-related offences, as well as possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking and possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

