Winnipeg malls planning to welcome shoppers back on Monday, with extra precautions

Winnipeg malls say they're planning to open on Monday, when Manitoba enters the first phase of its plan to bring the economy back online.

Retailers, including malls, learned Wednesday they'll be among the businesses allowed to reopen in Phase 1 of the province's plan, which takes effect May 4.

The reopening comes with rules about distancing and sanitation for businesses to follow — such as reduced occupancy and a single entrance — or face penalties, the province says.

"Now that guidance has been provided, we will review our recovery plans against the guidance from the province," said Peter Havens, general manager of CF Polo Park, in a written statement.

"Assuming we can meet all safety guidelines and precautions, we are aiming to open the shopping centre on Monday, May 4."

In addition to Polo Park, officials from Garden City Shopping Centre, Kildonan Place and Grant Park Shopping Centre said those malls are planning to open Monday as well.

"This is a challenging time for all Canadians, including our tenants — many of whom are small businesses, and all of whom play an important role in our local community," said Patrick Sullivan, chief operating officer for Primaris Management Inc., which manages Kildonan Place and Grant Park, in a written statement.

"We believe the province's decision is good news for Manitobans and fully support their phased approach."

Precautions in place

The province's rules for businesses that reopen include offering hand sanitizer to anyone coming in, limiting customers to a single entrance and regulating that entry, including any lines that form, to prevent congestion

All businesses must limit occupancy to 50 per cent of their normal levels or one person per 10 square metres, whichever is lower. Everyone inside must maintain a two-metre distance from anyone inside, except for brief exchanges.

All staff must use the province's self-screening tool before coming to work, and customers with COVID-19 symptoms aren't allowed in.

Primaris's Sullivan said that company's two malls will proceed with "utmost caution," and have outlined several policies to comply with provincial regulations and keep people safe. That includes a single entry for all staff and customers, which will also help control occupancy levels, a series of hand sanitizer stations and physical distancing signage throughout the mall and reducing the number of seats in common areas.

The malls will also operate on reduced hours and create dedicated curbside pickup areas to reduce the number of people who have to go inside.

Other measures you can expect at Kildonan Place and Grant Park include:

Suspension of equipment loans such as strollers and wheelchairs (shoppers and staff can still bring their own).

Implementing signage, physical distancing measures, and other initiatives in the food court to ensure food retailers can serve customers safely.

Messaging posted at all doors and increasing communications through social media and other channels to ensure patrons know what can be expected when visiting and follow proper guidelines.

Reinforcement of strict sick policies with administration employees and contractors to prevent people from coming to work sick.

Terri Andrianopoulos, vice-president of communications for RioCan, which manages Garden City Shopping Centre, wrote in an email that mall is also bringing in policies consistent with provincial requirements, similar to what it had in place prior to closing.

Those include removing seating or restricting access to common areas, cancelling scheduled events and programming and restricting access to "high-touch" services like kids' rides. The mall will operate on regular hours to provide flexibility, she said, but tenants can choose to reduce their hours if they want.

Other policies at Garden City are:

Prominent signage and markers to enforce respectful physical distancing in all spaces.

Increased cleaning of frequent touch points, such as entrance door handles and washroom fixtures.

Increased number of hand sanitizer units for guests and employees.

Ongoing communication with all tenants and employees advising them of protocols, policies and recommended practices to keep them safe and prevent virus transmission.

Cancellation of all scheduled events and programming until further notice.

"These safety protocols follow the guidance of provincial and municipal public health authorities," Andrianopoulos wrote. "We are also communicating with our tenants to ensure they follow strict physical distancing and cleaning practices, so that guests can feel confident visiting, and employees can feel safe returning to work."

CBC News has also reached out to representatives from St. Vital Shopping Centre and the Outlet Collection Winnipeg.