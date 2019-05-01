Skip to Main Content
2 in hospital, portion of Main Street closed after serious incident: police
Manitoba

2 in hospital, portion of Main Street closed after serious incident: police

Two people are in hospital after an assault on one of Winnipeg's busiest streets early Wednesday morning.

Southbound Main Street closed between Higgins and Logan Avenues as police investigate

CBC News ·
A police spokesperson said more than one person is in custody, but couldn't say if they're suspects or witnesses. (Meaghan Ketcheson/CBC)

A police spokesperson said officers were called to Main Street near Higgins Avenue around 1:30 a.m. for a serious incident.

The condition of the people in hospital isn't known. The spokesperson said more than one person is in custody, but couldn't say if they are suspects or witnesses.

Southbound Main Street is closed between Higgins and Logan Avenues as the investigation continues.

Police blocked off Main Street between Logan to Higgins Avenues. (Meaghan Ketcheson/CBC)
