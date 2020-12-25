Five taken to hospital after apartment fire in northwestern Winnipeg
One person in critical condition following Christmas Eve blaze in Shaughnessy Heights
Five people are in hospital — including one in critical condition — after a Christmas Eve rowhouse fire in northwestern Winnipeg.
At about 10:30 p.m. on Thursday, the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service was called to a fire at a two-storey rowhouse on Magnus Avenue in Winnipeg's Shaughnessy Heights neighbourhood.
Firefighters found flames and smoke coming from the building. Crews rescued one person. Everyone else got out of the rowhouse, City of Winnipeg spokesperson Kalen Qually said in a statement.
The fire was under control within an hour.
Five people were taken to hospital. One was in critical condition, Qually said.
Belinda Owens lives in the suite next door to the apartment damaged most heavily by the fire. She and her husband and child are unharmed but have been forced to stay with her daughter.
"We have nothing. Just what's on our backs. My husband has epilepsy. I can't even get his medication. We've been calling housing, security somebody to let us in to salvage stuff," Owens said on Friday, adding the fire inspector told her the building is unsafe to enter.
"Nobody's offered us a place to stay, even a change of clothes. Nobody's offered us assistance at all."
Owens said she has lived in the rowhouse for 20 years.
"There's memories in the house," she said. "It's just terrible."
The cause of the Magnus fire is under investigation.
A total of four Manitobans died in three major fires on Christmas Eve in Morden, Sanford and Headingley.
