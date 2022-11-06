Man found dead after Logan Avenue house fire

Winnipeg police are investigating the death of a man whose body was recovered following a house fire on Logan Avenue early Sunday morning.

Patrolling officers spotted the blaze at a house in the 700 block of Logan, between Nora and Sherman streets, at around 1:15 a.m. and called firefighters, the Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) said in a news release Sunday afternoon.

As fire crews were en route to the scene, the police officers escorted a 69-year-old woman out of the home safely. She was treated at the scene for smoke inhalation, according to the police release.

When officers learned that a man, 45, was still in the home, they re-entered the building in a bid to find him, but had to retreat due to the intensity of the fire, according to police.

Members of the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) later told police the man was found dead in the home.

The WFPS major crimes unit is investigating. A police spokesperson told CBC News it's too early to say whether the fire will be treated as suspicious.

A spokesperson for the WFPS said it had no further details to add regarding the Logan Avenue fire.

Broken windows and boarded-up doors can be seen at the Logan Avenue home on Sunday afternoon. (Justin Fraser/CBC)

Crews called to fires on Day, Young streets

The Logan Avenue fire was one of several that crews responded to on Sunday.

Shortly after 11:30 a.m., firefighters extinguished a "minor fire" inside a commercial building in the 2500 block of Day Street, near Gunn Road, according to a WFPS news release.

Paramedics treated four people at the scene and took them to hospital in stable condition, the release stated.

The fire service said the cause of that fire was accidental.

An hour later, at 12:30 p.m., crews were called to a vacant three-storey apartment building in the 400 block of Young Street, between Ellice and Sargent avenues.

Firefighters brought the blaze under control shortly before 1 p.m.

No one was inside the building, and no injuries were reported, the fire service said.

The cause of the Young Street fire is under investigation. Officials did not have damage estimates available for either the Young Street or the Day Street fires.

