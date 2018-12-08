Man caught with a loaded handgun while riding stolen bike in St. Vital

A Winnipeg man is facing a number of charges after police say he was caught carrying a loaded handgun while riding a stolen bike in St. Vital Friday.

Officers were responding to a report of stolen bicycles on St. Mary's Road near St. Vital Centre around 6:30 p.m. when they noticed a man riding a bike believed to have been stolen.

Police found a handgun loaded with eight rounds of .22 calibre ammunition on the man.

The bike had been stolen from a nearby school in October, said police.

The Major Crimes Unit continued to investigate and say the same suspect is also responsible for the assault of two women at a home in the Lord Roberts area in November. Police say the man pointed a gun at both women and a man during that incident

A 29-year-old man is facing a long list of charges including assault with a weapon, assault, carrying a concealed weapon and possession of a loaded restricted firearm.

