KN95 masks available at Winnipeg liquor stores, casinos starting Thursday

Manitobans will soon be able to pick up a high-quality respirator mask along with their beer, wine and spirits.

The provincial government said Wednesday it is partnering with Manitoba Liquor & Lotteries to make KN95 masks available for free at Liquor Marts and casinos in the coming days.

KN95 masks have multiple layers of material and use a mechanical respirator filter to block harmful particles that could carry the virus that causes COVID-19.

"Wearing a mask has been shown to be very effective in preventing the spread of COVID," a provincial government spokesperson said in an email statement.

"KN95 masks have been shown to be more effective than cloth or procedure masks, as they fit better and provide a higher level of filtration."

The kits will be available at Winnipeg liquor stores and Manitoba Liquor & Lotteries-operated casinos starting Thursday, and at liquor stores across Manitoba after Christmas.

Further distribution methods will be announced soon, the provincial spokesperson said.