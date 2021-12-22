Skip to Main Content
Manitoba·New

KN95 masks available at Winnipeg liquor stores, casinos starting Thursday

Manitobans will soon be able to pick up a high-quality respirator mask along with their beer, wine and spirits.

Liquor stores across Manitoba will have masks available after Christmas

CBC News ·
KN95 masks are more effective than cloth masks and procedural masks at keeping out harmful particles, the Manitoba government says. (Maggie MacPherson/CBC)

Manitobans will soon be able to pick up a high-quality respirator mask along with their beer, wine and spirits.

The provincial government said Wednesday it is partnering with Manitoba Liquor & Lotteries to make KN95 masks available for free at Liquor Marts and casinos in the coming days.

KN95 masks have multiple layers of material and use a mechanical respirator filter to block harmful particles that could carry the virus that causes COVID-19.

"Wearing a mask has been shown to be very effective in preventing the spread of COVID," a provincial government spokesperson said in an email statement.

"KN95 masks have been shown to be more effective than cloth or procedure masks, as they fit better and provide a higher level of filtration."

The kits will be available at Winnipeg liquor stores and Manitoba Liquor & Lotteries-operated casinos starting Thursday, and at liquor stores across Manitoba after Christmas. 

Further distribution methods will be announced soon, the provincial spokesperson said.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
|Corrections and Clarifications

now