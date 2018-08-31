Teen turns himself in after off-duty RCMP officer attacked with bottles during Liquor Mart theft

A 16-year-old boy turned himself in to Winnipeg police on Thursday after allegedly committing more than two dozen thefts at liquor stores, including an incident in which an off-duty RCMP officer was attacked with bottles when he tried to intervene.

"Not sure what prompted this individual to decide it was time to turn themselves in, but that's what happened," said Const. Jay Murray of the Winnipeg Police Service.

The teen has been charged in connection with two incidents last week, but police believe he is also responsible for stealing "copious amounts of liquor" — worth more than $11,000, police say — in 23 other incidents of theft from Liquor Marts.

Investigations into those thefts are continuing, according to police.

On Aug. 24, a man and three youths with concealed faces stole between $3,500 and $4,000 worth of alcohol at a Liquor Mart on Pembina Highway, in Winnipeg's Fort Richmond area, before proceeding to another on North Town Road in Bridgwater Centre, police said in a Friday news release.

At the second store, the youths were confronted by an off-duty RCMP officer. They attacked him by throwing liquor bottles, hitting him on the head, and managed to escape. The officer suffered minor injuries, police said.

"The manner in which this RCMP officer was attacked is very alarming. I know it's been the talk of the office amongst detectives that have seen it. It's disturbing to watch," Murray said.

"They literally pelted him with liquor bottles, anything they could grab. Even as he backed off, he continued to be hit with these bottles."

The teen phoned police shortly after 5 p.m. on Thursday and asked for officers to come arrest him.

He faces multiple charges, including two counts of robbery and assaulting a peace officer. He was also processed on four outstanding warrants, including six counts of theft under $5,000.

Murray said Winnipeg police have received 1,182 reports of liquor store theft so far this year.