Omicron fears keep volunteers away as Winnipeg shelter juggles competing demands of pandemic

A Winnipeg shelter hopes to add a suite of detox beds to its headquarters as the organization faces a rise in addiction issues in people with nowhere else to go, on top of juggling other pandemic-related pressures like a recent drop in volunteers.

Lighthouse Mission is fundraising $2.5 million to open a dozen detox beds possibly sometime this year.

Manager Peter McMullen says as demands for supports have increased during the pandemic, the mission has seen a "bottleneck" in connecting people with services.

"They'll say, 'Hey, anything you can help me with to get away from this, I am tired of this cycle,'" said McMullen. "We'll connect with local detox areas and we're looking at a five, six week waiting lists."

The Main Street mission has seen an increase in people consuming alcohol-based hand sanitizer because it is readily accessible and cheap. It's also dangerous.

McMullen says clients who have consumed sanitizer have been associated with at least six calls for emergency services in the past three weeks.

"There's addiction in almost everybody who comes through," said McMullen. "I myself was personally touched with addiction and I know what it's like. You become a slave to your addiction."

Volunteer squeeze

McMullen said the first year of the pandemic strained shelters' capacities. As demand rose, capacities were also constrained by the number of people they could help due to distancing requirements.

Things have improved in the past several months from a capacity standpoint, he said. More emergency shelter space has opened in the core area, including at Lighthouse where they were able to double their capacity.

What's changed more recently amid the rapid spread of the COVID-19 Omicron variant has to do with volunteers.

As infections have soared, more volunteers have been opting to stay away from Lighthouse, said McMullen.

"They really miss being here ... they kind of want to wait for this to blow over," he said, though their absences are felt.

"If our staff becomes exposed to it, if our staff gets sick and then the volunteers are already doing what the government or what anybody's asking them to do, which is to stay safe and stay away, it affects our community, because they need to come in here every day."

The shortage has forced the mission to pull paid staff into roles normally fulfilled by volunteers, said McMullen.

Lighthouse and other shelters have also been hit with increased needs for things like winter clothes and emergency food hampers.

Food hamper demand has more than doubled at Lighthouse since last year, said McMullen. That's in addition to the 250 breakfasts Lighthouse gives out most mornings, and 400 sandwiches and 250 hot soups in the afternoons.

For winter clothes, Lighthouse landed a grant late last year that enabled it to purchase a range of new tuques, mitts, underwear and hygiene products. The mission also supplies personal protective equipment.