Winnipeg opening up 2 libraries as temporary warming shelters
City creates refuge from the cold as Winnipeg copes with bus shelters becoming warming shelters
The City of Winnipeg is turning two libraries into temporary warming shelters for those needing an escape from the cold.
City staff will convert the Millennium Library and St. Boniface Library into shelters to be used in the daytime, beginning on Friday. The city expects to operate the shelters for at least two weeks, depending on the weather.
The lack of warming spaces for Winnipeg's unsheltered population has grown stark this winter, in part, due to the closure of libraries, many businesses and some drop-in shelters owing to COVID-19 pandemic restrictions.
Those people seeking warmth have packed themselves into bus shelters without privacy.
Mayor Brian Bowman said he asked the province to assist with staffing since they have the means and jurisdictional authority over issues of housing and mental health, but he has not heard back.
Library, security staff will run centres
The Millennium Library shelter will operate from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day. The St. Boniface Library shelter will open daily but will be closed next Sunday and Monday. It will also operate for the same hours as the Millennium shelter, except Sunday hours will be limited.
For now, the city will assume the costs of running these shelters and it will employ library and security staff to operate them.
The shelters will have washrooms, seating and maybe hot beverages, said Jason Shaw, manager of the City of Winnipeg's emergency operations centre, who said the city will reassess what is needed after opening day.
