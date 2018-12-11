Winnipeg library adds crisis worker to help with social assistance programs

Six years into its community crisis worker program, the Winnipeg Public Library has hired a second full-time worker to help clients in need.

For six years, Bruce Fiske has served as the library's sole community crisis worker, helping those living with mental health issues or in need of housing to stay off the streets. That changed in September, when the library hired Sheila Bughao to join its social assistance program.Fiske believes the addition will pay dividends to the quality of help the team can deliver.

"I have someone to consult with when it comes to depending on what we're dealing with. She has a different background than I do and I can draw on those skills that she has," he said. ​

Fiske says while the demand remains steady for people in search of social assistance programs, having one more person will allow the library to handle issues better.

"It's extra time per person, and so you have people who have an option to see a female social worker, as well."

Over the years, libraries across the country have taken a step forward technologically, and for Fiske it made sense they did socially, too.

Evolving role

Management saw the changing landscape and hired Fiske as the first community crisis worker six years ago when demand increased.

"When it first started, I think the library had a concern regarding perceptions of safety in the library and some of the issues that were coming to the reception desk of the librarians were a little bit beyond their scope," he said.

The Millennium Library, where Fiske and Bughao are based most days, has focused on being technologically advanced over the past few years. As they advanced the tech and definition of what libraries can offer, Fiske believes it only made sense to make sure social services were up to par, too.

"Libraries are getting a little bit more dynamic and they're changing to address all these different kinds of the things technology and social media and that sort of thing," said Fiske.

"It's just a natural progression, I think, to evolve the services like the social work nature in the library."

On an average day, the Millennium Library sees about 5,000 people walk through its doors. While only five to 15 of them seek help on any given day, Fiske believes helping them get where they need to be takes time.

"If I can help them connect the dots, that's great. Then it's just sort of, 'Please come back and let me know how things are going,'" said Fiske.

"My goal is just to make sure that continues to happen."

'A natural hub'

The issues that are bogging down most clients range from looking for housing and finding jobs to understanding what resources are available.

Despite libraries often being thought of as a quiet beacons of information, Fiske says there is no better place than to provide answers.

"I think it's been sort of a natural hub for people to come to for many, many years, and it's for everybody," said Fiske.

"There's no stigma attached to coming through the library for all walks of life, and people come here and they feel comfortable and it's a great place because there's all sorts of other things they can do."

For information about community crisis worker hours and location, visit the library's website.