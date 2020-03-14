Security incidents up at other Winnipeg libraries, but Millennium-style safety measures not being considered

The Millennium Library isn't the only library in Winnipeg with increasing incidents of violence and harassment, but so far the city isn't considering the same kind of security measures introduced at the downtown facility for other locations.

Data from the city shows 14 of the 20 city-run libraries saw an increase in the number of incidents in 2022 from their last comparable pre-pandemic operating year.

Total incidents — including medical incidents and injuries — at the Osborne Library increased from six to 43, comparing 2019 to 2022.

Last year's total includes two assaults, six threat incidents, two incidents of harassment, three incidents of verbal abuse and two incidents of intoxication. In 2019, there was one threat incident, and all other incidents were related to medical issues or injuries.

According to city data that goes back to 2017, the total number of incidents reported at the Millennium location in 2022 was 627. The next highest year was 2018, when there were 559.

The City of Winnipeg reopened the Millennium Library on Monday with a walk-through metal detector, extra security guards and two uniformed police officers. The measures were brought in after a deadly stabbing inside the facility on Dec. 11, 2022.

On Tuesday, Marilyn Gill visited the Osborne location to inquire about booking a room for a reading of a book she had written. Gill, who goes by her pen name, wrote a children's book titled Just Like You about a girl with a limb difference.

Although she's not a regular visitor at Osborne branch — she more frequently visits the one in Fort Garry — Gill said she has visited other branches in the city, including in West Kildonan and Transcona, and has always felt safe.

"I've never really felt that there was a need to do anything like [at the Millennium Library]," she said.

Marilyn Gill has visited several library locations in Winnipeg and says she has always felt safe. (Cameron MacLean/CBC)

Although she never felt unsafe when she visited the Millennium Library, Gill said she understands why staff would want extra security.

"I'm not sure exactly what the answer would be. It's pretty extreme measures that they're doing [at the Millennium Library], however, it depends on what makes people feel good about going to that particular library."

Winnipeg chief administrative officer Michael Jack, speaking to reporters on Monday, said no extra security measures are being considered at other city libraries.

"Security is something that gets actively looked at all city facilities … especially where we welcome in members of the public," he said.

"These types of measures, this is not being actively considered at any other location."

Beyond libraries

The head of the union representing library workers said the increase in incidents of threats or intimidation is not limited to libraries, but includes other facilities like pools and arenas.

Other public-facing employees like 311 operators are taking an increased amount of "verbal abuse," said Gord Delbridge, president of Canadian Union of Public Employees Local 500.

"I think that being a civil servant carries a higher level of scrutiny and people are expecting much higher standards from civic employees. And often they're taking the brunt of concerns," said Delbridge.

Although the metal detector and police were necessary at the Millennium Library, Delbridge said members don't want to see the same security measures at other facilities.

"At the end of the day, I don't think anyone wants security. They would like to live in a community where that's not necessary," he said.

Mayor Scott Gillingham, speaking to reporters at city hall on Tuesday, expressed the same sentiment.

"I don't want police at every library, long-term. I just don't, I hope it doesn't come to that," he said, adding that the city is waiting on a report from a consultant hired to conduct a safety audit of the library.