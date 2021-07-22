Bookworms, rejoice: Winnipeg libraries reopen to in-person browsing on Monday

You will soon be able to browse the shelves of Winnipeg's libraries in person again.

Starting Monday, the City of Winnipeg will reopen its libraries for collection browsing as well as a number of in-person services, such as computer use, printing and copying.

The city's libraries have been limited to pickups for holds and returns service only since May due to provincial public health restrictions.

Some restrictions will still be in place, however. Study tables and meeting rooms will not be available and some seating and play areas have been removed from certain libraries to encourage physical distancing, according to a news release from the city.

You also won't be allowed to browse the physical copies of newspapers and will have to check out any magazines you want to read.

More from CBC Manitoba: