Winnipegger hopes lending library helps spark conversations about residential schools

A Métis early years educator and mom of three says she plans to continue a Winnipeg lending library she set up last week help raise awareness about Canada's residential school system.

Lindsey Brown says she set up the library on Canada Day as a way to share knowledge about residential schools, the Truth and Reconciliation Commission and other Indigenous issues and stories. She hopes to keep it going throughout the summer.

Brown says instead of getting angry about negative comments she heard in the community that didn't sit well with her, it was important to share, learn and gain other perspectives.

"It became much more than I expected. It really wasn't just about the books and reading — there were a lot of really deep conversations. We somehow created a space for people to have conversations that were a little bit hard to have," Brown said.

Over the last month, over 1,000 unmarked graves have been located at or near residential schools across Canada. Many of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission's 94 calls to action have not yet been completed, including a call for an apology from Pope Francis and the Roman Catholic Church.

Some of the books found at the lending library. Brown says she will keep an exchange bin available until Sept. 30, the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation. (Submitted by Lindsey Brown)

Brown says she feels honoured by the conversations people have had around her lending library, located in the city's Crestview neighbourhood on Cavalier Drive, near the intersection with Voyageur Avenue.

"People were sharing stories about what it meant to them to be Indigenous in this time. People said they were shocked and embarrassed about the number of children being recovered," she said.

Act of reconciliation

Brown says people need an avenue to have open conversations and question things. Having her kids see the community in a different way is also important to her.

She notes there were some tears shed among book borrowers, along with personal stories shared.

"What came to me as being the most moving was a conversation I had with a man who was really vulnerable in opening up about confronting his own racism, and coming to a place and recognizing the shame behind that."

The lending library sparked meaningful conversations around residential schools and what it means to be Indigenous in Canada, Brown says. (Submitted by Lindsey Brown)

Brown considers the library an act of reconciliation, and one that helps her realize her own truths about her Indigenous identity.

"I myself over the last 10 years came to develop my own identity as an Indigenous woman. There was a lot of shame in my family. Having those conversations is extremely important. Though it's hard to do, it's necessary."

Brown has so far filled the library by ordering books online, and found a list of Indigenous authors from CBC.

She says there will be a bin set up for a book exchange for the rest of the summer until Sept. 30, the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.