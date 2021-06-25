Summer of fun: As pandemic restrictions ease, City of Winnipeg resuming Leisure Guide activities

Grab your sunscreen and swimsuit.

The City of Winnipeg is once again offering Leisure Guide activities this summer, as the province relaxes public health restrictions imposed in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

That means Winnipeggers can sign up for children's day camps and active living classes starting on Monday at 8 a.m., the city said in a news release on Friday.

The programming will follow provincial public health guidelines and most activities will take place outdoors.

The Summer 2021 Leisure Guide is now online, and gives an overview of a range of programming, including pottery camps, golf programs, sports camps and even first aid and babysitting classes.

Those who want to sign up for swimming lessons will have to wait a little while longer, though.

The brochure offering swimming lessons will be available online on Wednesday, and registration will begin on July 6 at 8 a.m. for Winnipeg residents.

Winnipeggers can register online or by calling 311. You can also register in person at 395 Main St. Monday to Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

A new or current LeisureOnline account is required in order to register. Video tutorials are available on how to create an account and how to register for an activity.

Spring Leisure Guide activities were suspended last month, as COVID-19 case counts climbed in Manitoba. The pandemic also forced leisure programming to be scaled back last winter and fall.

