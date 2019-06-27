Lawsuit discontinued in case of lawyer suing city over wrongful dismissal

A lawsuit has been discontinued between the City of Winnipeg and a lawyer who was fired after missing a deadline to file a statement of claim connected to construction of the city's water treatment plant.

The former city lawyer filed a suit early last year for wrongful dismissal.

The lawyer had been fired after missing a deadline to submit a statement of claim against consulting firm AECOM, PCL Construction and eight other companies involved in the construction of the Winnipeg Water Treatment Plant, the city said.

A city lawsuit filed in 2015 said some of the buildings at the $300-million facility had leaks, heaving roofs, failing generators and explosions in the years after opening in 2009.

The city hoped to recoup $6 million to $20 million through the legal process, but the lawyer in charge of filing the required paperwork missed the deadline, the city said.

The lawsuit was dismissed and the city then fired the lawyer, who in turn filed a wrongful dismissal lawsuit.

A city spokesperson would only say Thursday that "the matter has been discontinued" and wouldn't elaborate on whether the city reached a settlement with the lawyer.

More from CBC Manitoba: