Trudeau suggests support after calls to fund search for remains of 2 women in Winnipeg-area landfills

WARNING: This story contains distressing details.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau suggested in question period on Wednesday that federal dollars may be coming for a search of a Winnipeg-area landfill believed to contain the remains of two First Nations women.

"We have received the letters from the families. We see the level of pain and the federal government will look to do whatever we can to support the province, the city and whoever needs support in terms of giving closure and justice for these families," Trudeau said in the House of Commons.

Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino is set to meet with Winnipeg police chief Danny Smyth on Wednesday afternoon and said he will speak to CBC afterward.

These updates come the day after Manitoba First Nations leaders and Indigenous groups sent a letter calling on the federal government to fund their landfill search and to call in the United Nations for support.

Police allege Morgan Harris, Marcedes Myran, Rebecca Contois and a fourth woman whom people are calling Mashkode Bizhiki'ikwe, or Buffalo Woman, were killed by the same man over a two-month period earlier this year.

Left to right: Morgan Beatrice Harris, Marcedes Myran and Rebecca Contois. Winnipeg police said on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, they have charged Jeremy Skibicki with first-degree murder in the deaths of all three women, as well as a fourth, whom community members have named Buffalo Woman, because police do not know her identity. (Submitted by Cambria Harris, Donna Bartlett and Darryl Contois)

Contois' partial remains were located in June at the Brady Road landfill in south Winnipeg.

Police have said the remains of Myran and Harris are believed to be in the Prairie Green landfill north of Winnipeg.

Earlier in the day, Long Plain First Nation Chief Kyra Wilson met with Smyth, mere days after calling for his resignation in light of the police service's decision not to search the Prairie Green landfill.

She said it was a positive meeting where Smyth showed support for their search and told her he would write a letter supporting a search to the federal government.

WATCH | Prairie Green landfill, north of Winnipeg, seen from above:

Winnipeg mulls landfill search for remains of 2 slain Indigenous women Duration 2:02 Winnipeg city officials are working on figuring out how to search a landfill thought to contain the remains of two Indigenous women. A Winnipeg man is charged with murder in their deaths, and two others.

"Winnipeg police are wanting to be supportive and that was the most important thing that came out of the meeting today," Wilson said.

She says the Indigenous community's trust in police is low at this point, but she hopes they can build on this positive meeting.

"Transparency and being genuine and being mindful of all the statements that are being made," are important steps the police can take, Wilson said.

"The most important thing right now is being able to walk together," she said.

Support is available for anyone affected by details of this case. If you require support, you can contact Ka Ni Kanichihk's Medicine Bear Counselling, Support and Elder Services at 204-594-6500, ext. 102 or 104, (within Winnipeg) or 1-888-953-5264 (outside Winnipeg).

Support is also available via Manitoba Keewatinowi Okimakanak's Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls Liaison unit at 1-800-442-0488 or 204-677-1648.