Protesters block entrance to Brady Road landfill south of Winnipeg, call for extensive search for MMIWG2S

WARNING: This story contains distressing details.

People visiting the Brady Road landfill south of Winnipeg on Sunday afternoon were turned away as protesters blocked access to the waste management facility to call on all levels of government to search for the remains of missing people.

Cambria Harris, the eldest daughter of Morgan Harris — one of four victims of alleged serial killer Jeremy Skibicki — wants the federal government to pick up the tab for any search.

Her mother's remains are believed to be Prairie Green landfill north of Winnipeg, along with Marcedes Myran's remains. Prairie Green paused operations on Dec. 8.

She wants operations at Brady to be paused, too, and said it's not just about her mother's and Myran's remains being found.

"How many other women are they not looking for?" Cambria said.

The partial remains of Rebecca Contois, 24, were recovered from the Brady Road facility in June. She is also believed to have been killed by Skibicki.

Police say the location of the remains of a fourth victim, Mashkode Bizhiki'ikwe (Buffalo Woman), are still unknown.

Around 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, blockades were put up on Brady Road near the entrance to the landfill, stopping traffic approaching from both the north and the west.

Nobody could drop off their trash.

An aerial view of the Prairie Green landfill in the rural municipality of Rosser in Manitoba. (Trevor Brine/CBC)

"People think that we're all talk and no bite, and that we're not gonna do anything," Cambria said.

Cambria and her sister Kera Harris held a news conference from Ottawa on Dec. 6, revealing that Winnipeg police told them their mother's remains were at Prairie Green.

Police had previously said the remains were believed to be at the Brady Road landfill.

At the same conference, the Harris sisters — supported by a number of First Nations organizations — demanded help from the federal government to address the ongoing crisis of missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls, and two-spirit people.

Now back in Winnipeg, Cambria is renewing her calls to the feds.

"It's time the world realizes that Indigenous people have voices and we're absolutely going to put up this fight," she said.

Cambria Harris spoke at a news conference in Ottawa on Tuesday. Harris is the daughter of Morgan Harris, who was one of four women allegedly killed by Jeremy Skibicki. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press)

On Friday, the chair of the Winnipeg police board said that officials are trying to find a way to search for the bodies of Harris and Myran.

Any landfill search would be beyond the expertise of the Winnipeg Police Service because it would involve excavation, St. Norbert-Seine River Coun. Markus Chambers, the police board chair said.

If they move forward with a search, it would be for "humanitarian" purposes, Chambers said, rather than to contribute evidence for the case.

Skibicki is charged with first-degree murder with all four deaths, but the allegations haven't been proven in court.

Cambria has previously said she would search for the remains herself if she had to, even though it's dangerous.

"But why aren't you helping me figure out how to retrieve these remains?" she asked.



"It's because you know that you were dealing with something far greater than your [own] potential."

Support is available for anyone affected by details of this case. If you require support, you can contact Ka Ni Kanichihk's Medicine Bear Counselling, Support and Elder Services at 204-594-6500, ext. 102 or 104 (within Winnipeg), or 1-888-953-5264 (outside Winnipeg).

Support is also available via Manitoba Keewatinowi Okimakanak's Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls Liaison unit at 1-800-442-0488 or 204-677-1648.