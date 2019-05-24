1 taken to hospital in critical condition after serious crash in Winnipeg

One person was taken to hospital in critical condition following a crash in Winnipeg's Sage Creek area, police said Thursday.

Winnipeg police tweeted about the vehicle collision on Lagimodiere Boulevard shortly after 5:20 p.m.

Const. Jay Murray said the crash happened at the intersection of Lagimodiere and Sage Creek boulevards.

Police are asking drivers to avoid the area.

Southbound Lagimodiere is closed from Bishop Grandin to Sage Creek boulevards, police wrote on Twitter. The closure is expected to continue throughout the evening.